Producer Sangili Murugan drubs Vijay’s 50th film Sura and says it was a nasty venture

It was a landmark film in Thalapathy Vijay’s career in terms of its number, but Sura was quite the debacle that the actor would love to forget. It was the golden jubilee film of the Mersal hero, which was directed by S P Rajkumar and produced by Sangili Murugan, an actor himself. In a recent interview to a popular media channel, Sangili Murugan trashed the film and said it was a nasty venture that he would not like to delve upon. He also added that it would only create more problems for him if he discussed it further.

“That was a kandraavi (bad) Sura, lets only talk positive things. I also foresaw its result and Vijay also saw it coming. Let’s not talk about it. It is something that is done and dusted. We even considered changing the director but went with the flow. It is like walking on a sharp knife for the producer.” When asked if Sura affected Sangili Murugan financially, he said, “Sura did not affect me in terms of finances as I had sold it outright to Sun Pictures. They felt a little bad but they recovered the money through other channels such as satellite rights and dubbing rights.”

Sura was distributed by Sun Pictures and it was about a fisherman who fights for the causes of his fellow men, who are forced to leave their places because of a corrupt minister. Tamannaah played the heroine and the comedy portions involving her, Vadivelu and Vijay are even now played in comedy channels again and again. The content of the film was not good and was rejected by the audiences. Mani Sharma had scored music for the film in which 'Naan Nadandhaal Adiradi' and 'Siragadikkum Nilavu' were liked by the listeners. M S Prabhu and Ekambaram were the cinematographers of Sura.