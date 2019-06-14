Lmk June 14 2019, 12.07 am June 14 2019, 12.07 am

The team of Kolaigaran had an elaborate success meet before the media, on Thursday night. The film has completed a highly successful first week in theatres and has grossed more than 10 crores in TN so far. It is expected to lead the pack this coming weekend too, despite the release of three other new Tamil films. From the lead heroes Arjun and Vijay Antony to heroine Ashima to the other technicians, the event saw the attendance of all the core unit members of the film. Amma Creations T Siva was one of the guest speakers at the event. The distributor of Kolaigaran, Dhananjayan said that Siva was instrumental in the release of the film on May 17, amidst many last minute hiccups.

T.Siva added that Kolaigaran was a genuine success and that this success meet wasn’t a namesake one. “Kolaigaran will continue to play in about 250 screens in TN in its second week. It will hold on to a good screen count even after the next set of releases on June 21st. The film is expected to get a lifetime theatrical share of about 8 to 9 crores in TN. Dhananjayan has played a big role in this success and Vijay Antony has benefited immensely from the way Dhananjayan marketed and released the film. A few of Vijay Antony’s recent films didn’t have the required marketing and promotional push that Kolaigaran had.”, added Siva, who is known for his frank talk at all industry related events.

At the event, Vijay Antony made it entertaining for the attendees when he suggested two new tags for Arjun, who is famously addressed as ‘Action King’ in TN. “Looking at the way Arjun sir carries himself, his impeccable physique and hairstyle, I wish to call him 'Style King' or 'Action Style King' from now on.”, said Vijay Antony in his usual honest, unassuming tone.