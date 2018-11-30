Producer Sivakarthikeyan gets going with his next!

Sivakarthikeyan’s maiden production Kanaa is still days away from its theatrical release, but the actor-producer has already moved on to his next home production that stars Rio Raj of Vijay TV fame. The project, which was made official during the audio launch of Kanaa, started off with an auspicious pooja on Thursday.

The yet-to-be-titled film features newcomer Shirin as the female lead, with an interesting supporting cast that comprises of politician Nanjil Sampath, Radha Ravi, RJ Vigneshkanth and others. Karthik Venugopalan, known for his impressive shows on the YouTube channel Black Sheep, is wielding the megaphone for this comic entertainer. The team will be making some more announcements on the cast and crew, in the coming days.

On the acting front, Sivakarthikeyan is now working on his comic caper with director Rajesh. Close to 80% of the film has been wrapped up, with the final schedule expected to kick off in a week. Touted to be on the lines of Rajinikanth’s Mannan, the film has Nayanthara essaying the role of a successful businesswoman. The actor will be looking to finish off this project and his upcoming sci-fi entertainer with director Ravikumar of Indru Netru Naalai fame, before he moves on to his exciting action thriller with PS Mithran.