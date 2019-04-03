Producer Suriya upbeat about Vijay Kumar's Uriyadi 2

Lmk April 03 2019, 2.05 pm April 03 2019, 2.05 pm

One of the prominent films to release this Friday is Uriyadi 2, directed by Vijay Kumar and produced by star actor Suriya under his 2D Entertainment banner. At the recent teaser launch event of the film, both of them expressed a lot of mutual admiration for each other. Suriya wondered at Vijay’s passion and unflinching devotion to cinema while Vijay said that Suriya doesn’t produce films with commercial gains in his mind. Suriya also said that he could instantly connect to Vijay Kumar on a lot of topics. Uriyadi is a 'sequel in spirit' to the first part which released in 2016 and earned a cult following for itself. Leading distributors Sakthi Film Factory are following a smart release strategy for Uriyadi 2, and the film will open with 5 am early morning special shows on Friday.

Suriya happened to see Uriyadi 2 at a pre-release Qube screening on Monday night and is apparently very happy and satisfied with the end product. His decision to produce the film seems to have paid off well, and he would be hoping that the audience also takes a liking to the film. At the teaser launch event, the film’s composer Govind Vasantha and Suriya reiterated that Uriyadi 2 is the kind of film which will disturb the viewers and make them think. It’s not just the usual entertainment film.

It looks like we are in for an intense political drama this Friday. The summer is well and truly underway and Uriyadi 2 looks like a prospective hot pick at the Tamil Nadu box office.