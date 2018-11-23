Producers council tussle: Vishal faces the heat as he fails to keep his word!

Right from the time that actor Vishal took up the post of the president of the TFPC (Tamil Film Producers’ Council), he has continuously been facing brickbats from all sides for the improper operation of the industry, and also the fact that he failed to live up to his words of making the industry a better place for producers.

And now, two of the important executive committee members of the TFPC in RK Suresh and Udhaya have resigned from their posts. In an interview to an online channel, they came out saying that Vishal did not take any steps to fulfil the promises that he made during the elections of the council. Udhaya added that the situation of the Tamil film industry has become worse for small-time producers and that the flow of big-budget films does not have any space for the small films to prosper. Vishal’s other post as the General Secretary of the Nadigar Sangam along with his film commitments has totally kept him away from dealing with the problems in the TFPC directly.

On the other side, it is wrong to completely paint Vishal’s image black as good films have always found a way to emerge successful in Kollywood. With the example of the recent blockbuster Ratsasan which is still running to packed houses on its 50day, quality content has always been lapped up by the Tamil audiences. Both RK Suresh and Udhaya’s releases in Billa Pandi and Utharavu Maharaja opened to dismal reviews, thereby erasing their chances of a successful run at the box office.