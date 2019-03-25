Producers of Baahubali: The Conclusion send legal notice to Rajarajan of K Productions

Baahubali: The Conclusion was a grand hit and it was made in Tamil and Telugu but was dubbed and released in many languages. The film was produced by Arka Media Works and was released in 2017. It brought worldwide laurels. In Tamil the film was distributed by Rajarajan for K productions. Now, there is a case regarding the non-payment of Rs 17.60 crores by K Productions to Arka Media towards their purchase of exploitation rights of the film.

A lawyer representing Arka Media Works has issued a legal notice to K Productions. An excerpt of it states, “K Productions owes Arka Media Works a sum of Rs 17.60 crores towards the purchase of exploitation rights of Baahubali The Conclusion. The cheque given by them towards this amount on 6th August 2018 was returned by the bank due to insufficient funds. Our client has initiated criminal prosecution against Rajarajan of K Productions. Since Rajarajan has not furnished any security for the said amount, my client has sought for the attachments of the bank accounts of K Productions forthwith”.

It has to be recalled that even during the release of the Tamil version of Baahubali The Conclusion, the film had issues due to the delay of KDM from financiers. The film directed by SS Rajamouli was a grand hit and featured Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan, Nasser, Tamannaah and others. It had the music of Keeravani. It was the first film in Telugu to have been released in 4 K high definition format.