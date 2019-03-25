image
Monday, March 25th 2019
Producers of Baahubali: The Conclusion send legal notice to Rajarajan of K Productions

Producers of Baahubali: The Conclusion send legal notice to Rajarajan of K Productions

The case involves non-payment of Rs 17.60 crores by K Productions to Arka Media towards their purchase of exploitation rights of the film.

