Progressive Youth League urges government to ban obscene Telugu films

In Com Staff May 14 2019, 7.57 pm May 14 2019, 7.57 pm

Many film directors and producers have faced the brunt of organizations trying to create a blockade for their films. From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat to Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam, many films have had difficulties in getting a release due to some or the other organization. Now, according to a report in a leading media, Progressive Youth League, a Telangana-based youth organisation, has written a letter to the concerned authorities for some action to be taken against a few Telugu movies. The movies which, according to the organization, promote obscenity for commercial purposes should be banned by the authorities. This is what the organization has demanded.

The report states this excerpt from the letter, “Many movies being made these days are totally vulgar. Directors and producers are openly saying that kissing scenes and pornographic material ensure collections. We have seen this in the case of 'Arjun Reddy' and 'RX 100'. Not just the content, even their posters were obscene. And now, films like 'Yedu Chepala Katha', 'Degree College' and 'Romantic Criminals' are being made. Their sexual content will have a bad impact on impressionable youngsters who are under the age of 18. Films like these can result in atrocities on women," the League has said.

Although, it is a known fact that movies already go through the radar of Censor Board. The CBFC decides which film deserves an A certificate depending upon the language or scenes in the film. Thus, banning a film further is legally not possible for the Government. Moreover, it also hampers with the freedom of speech of a director.