image
Sunday, November 25th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

'Promotions King' bags Rajinikanth's Petta?

Regional

'Promotions King' bags Rajinikanth's Petta?

LmkLmk   November 25 2018, 6.13 pm
back
EntertainmentRajinikanthregionalSimranTrishaVijay Sethupathi
nextSome hope again on the Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta front
ALSO READ

Kanaa trailer talk: An inspiring sports drama is on the way

Koffee With Karan 6: Janhvi Kapoor doesn't know what 'dating' means

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy a party with the crew