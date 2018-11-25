'Promotions King' bags Rajinikanth's Petta?

The big new buzz in the Kollywood trade is regarding Petta’s worldwide theatrical rights being acquired by senior producer and distributor Kalaipuli S Thanu for a whopping 135 CR. It is also being said that he has already given a token advance of 25 CR to the producers Sun Pictures. Petta stars Rajinikanth, Vijay Sethupathi, Trisha, Simran, and many more established actors. The film is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and is targeting a grand Pongal release in January 2019.

Thanu is very close to Rajinikanth and had produced, promoted and released Kabali on a really massive scale back in 2016. Though the film was met with an average response from viewers, it had a gargantuan opening worldwide. The film did tremendously in all the overseas markets.

Rajini fans were instantly thrilled with this Petta news as Thanu has this reputation of being an ace in marketing and promotions. Some fans weren’t happy with the way the star’s recent Kaala was marketed and promoted by Dhanush and Lyca. Fans feel that with Sun Pictures and Thanu, Petta will be getting a never-seen-before promotional push.

Thanu has meanwhile denied this Petta news to a media portal but trade analysts are quite confident about this development. So, like how Sun Pictures sold the worldwide theatrical rights of their recent Sarkar to Sri Thenandal Films, have they now sold Petta to Kalaipuli Thanu? We’ll know for sure in the coming days.