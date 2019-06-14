In Com Staff June 14 2019, 1.51 pm June 14 2019, 1.51 pm

Thriller specialist Mysskin has been a favourite of the Tamil cinema buffs for long, especially for his unique style of filmmaking and the exciting plots that he arrives upon. After putting up an impressive show with Thupparivaalan, Mysskin is coming back with Psycho, which is definitely in the list of the most awaited films of the year. Starring Udhaynidhi Stalin, Nithya Menen, Aditi Rao Hydari and Ram, the film is said to be so gory that Mysskin himself is sure of it getting an A certificate from the censors.

“Psycho belongs to the slasher genre. It is a psycho thriller and has an emotional angle of course, but the film has got a big load of sequences that will frighten you. Sometimes you will take your eyes off the screen because you may not be able to watch what’s happening,” said the director in one of his recent interviews. Mysskin added that while all the members of the cast have come up with solid performances, the film will bring the best of legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja in this decade. “I have received three amazing songs from him,” he confirmed.

Psycho is now in its final stages of post-production and is expected to hit the big screens in the final quarter of the year. PC Sreeram’s cinematography is being talked about as one of the most important aspects of the film, as the award-winning cameraman will bring all his experience to the fore.