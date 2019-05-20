Puli director Chimbu Deven issues a press release with positive signs for 24 Pulikecei!

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 11.00 pm May 20 2019, 11.00 pm

Director Chimbu Deven, who has churned out some top hits like Imsai Arasan 23m Pulikesi and Irumbukkottai Murattu Singam, last directed Thalapathy Vijay in the 2015 movie Puli. Though this fantasy project had very high expectations on it, the movie fared very poorly at the box office and failed at the box office. After that, it was announced that Chimbu Deven would next direct the sequel to Imsai Arasan and the title was announced as Imsai Arasan 24m Pulikecei. However, this project has been plagued with issues and is on ice now, with the hopes that it would be resumed soon. Early today, director Chimbu Deven sent out a press release with details of his upcoming project as well as the sequel of Imsai Arasan.

The press release states that he has completed directing a project for Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket Company, co-produced by Mr Ravindran of Trident Arts. The statement added that the project has been completed and that the primary level of promotions for the movie would begin from today. Reports state that this project has six top artists, six different music directors, six different cinematographers and also six editors. Talking about this project, director Chimbu Deven says, "This project will have six different perspectives so we have used different technicians for each of them. All the details will be unravelled one by one during the promotional activities." Now, that is something unique, isn't it? The post also reveals that the sequel to Imsai Arasan has not been shelved and he hoped that it would take off soon.

Really super excited about this!!! Thank q @chimbu_deven bro for the awesome script!! Thank q @tridentartsoffl for the trust!! And thank q @Suriya_offl na for all the love and support u shower us all da time!! https://t.co/XyJJdlIVg1 — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) May 20, 2019

Meanwhile, the title and first look of this project will be unveiled by Suriya, today evening. Actor-turned-director-turned-producer Venkat Prabhu took to his Twitter page to reveal that Suriya would be unveiling this project's details at 7.00 pm today. Suriya has earlier worked under Venkat Prabhu's direction, in Masss! This project will be the third production under Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket Company banner. This movie will have Harish Kalyan, Aravind Akash, Premgi Amaren, Mirchi Shiva, Jai, Janani Iyer, Vijayalakshmi and VP himself, in pivotal roles. Stay tuned for further updates...