Pune schedule of Rajamouli's RRR slowed down after both NTR and Ram Charan suffer injuries!

Siddarthsrinivas April 25 2019, 2.17 pm April 25 2019, 2.17 pm

After completing the first two schedules in Hyderabad, the team of Rajamouli’s big-budget spectacle RRR took a short break and then moved onto their big North Indian schedule where a majority of the film is to be shot. However, an unforeseen mishap in the form of injuries to both the lead actors in Jr NTR and Ram Charan has delayed the current schedule of the film which is taking place in Pune. While it was Ram Charan who first suffered an ankle injury, NTR has now taken a hit on his wrist and had visited a private hospital in the city on Wednesday. Pictures of NTR with a bandage on his hand are now going around the internet.

According to a source, “The team is planning to give off a week’s rest to both the actors, before they get back onto their grueling schedules. As this particular schedule requires both of their active participation at the same time, it is not possible to proceed with the shoot with the availability of just one of them.”

Bollywood damsel Alia Bhatt will soon be joining the unit to shoot for her portions. The actress is totally thrilled to be a part of this biggie, and is said to have been very impressed with Rajamouli’s narration and the character he had prepared for her. However, the team of RRR recently faced a negative note after the second female lead Daisy Edgar Jones walked out of the project. Though the makers have approached many Bollywood heroines to fill the spot, they haven’t received a nod from any of them yet.