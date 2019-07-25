In Com Staff July 25 2019, 6.42 pm July 25 2019, 6.42 pm

Puneeth Rajkumar is a busy man right now. While the actor is currently shooting for his next titled Yuvarathnaa, he is also running around working for other films where he isn’t acting. We all know that Puneeth is a multi-talented man and apart from acting, he is also good at singing! The actor has already lent his voice to many tracks and now, according to a report in a leading media, he is set to croon a track for Viraat’s film, Kiss! The makers have released two tracks from the film and both have been massive chartbusters. Now that Puneeth too will be singing a song, needless to say, that will be rising up the charts!

According to reports, the song is titled 'Bettegowda v/s Chikaboramma' and will be the third single from the film. Kiss is set to release on July 26th and will have Viraat and Sree Laila playing the lead roles. This film, which is marking the debut of both the actors, will be the director's maiden production under his banner AP Arjun Films. For the uninitiated, Kiss is being directed by AP Arjun. Kiss will also see Aporva Gowda in a special appearance and fans have been eagerly awaiting its release. After being postponed for quite some time, this film is now set to see the light of the day tomorrow. With music by V Harikrishna, Kiss has cinematography by AJ Shetty.