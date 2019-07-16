In Com Staff July 16 2019, 5.45 pm July 16 2019, 5.45 pm

The shooting for Puneeth Rajkumar’s Yuvarathnaa has been on for quite some time now. While the shoot is going on at a brisk pace, timely updates keep coming in about the progress of the film and the new cast or crew additions too. Recently, it was reported that Prakash Raj would be seen in this film and this made fans' expectations for this film increase even more. Now, the latest update that has come along regarding this film is that composer S Thaman has been brought on-board to score the music for it! Isn't that exciting news? The composer took to his social media page and announced this happy news!

S Thaman took to Twitter and posted a picture to officially announce that he has been roped in for Yuvarathnaa. This has obviously made fans very happy as Thaman is finally back to Kannada with this project! The music director had previously scored music for Puneeth Rajkumar's Chakravyuha. A report in a leading media states that the album will have five to six songs, all of which will be different from each other. The shooting for the film’s next schedule will start from July 26 and this is when Prakash Raj would reportedly join the sets. It is also being reported that he will be playing the role of a Principal and Puneeth will be seen as a student. Since Yuvarathnaa comes with the tagline ‘Power of Youth’, it may involve students and politics. The film, featuring Dhananjay in an antagonist's role will also see Radikaa Saratkumar in a pivotal role.

Have a look at tweets:

Happy to be onboard for this super energetic lovely team of #yuvarathnaa with my darling brother @PuneethRajkumar and my brilliant dear director @SanthoshAnand15 for @hombalefilms 🍀 @Karthik1423 God bless ♥️ mhttps://youtu.be/3kaPsP3pQ54 pic.twitter.com/mmy2NHRzMB — thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 15, 2019