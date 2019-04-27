Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu wants to make a film on Sikh history

In Com Staff April 27 2019, 10.42 am April 27 2019, 10.42 am

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu who was last seen in the film Rang Punjab, as a young cop, is now geared up for his next project that will be based on a chapter from Sikh history. The man shared some inside details with us in an exclusive chit chat and also told us about his preparations to deal with the obstructions, if any, caused by SGPC.

Deep Sidhu shared, "The movie is right now in the planning phase where we are researching facts, creating a storyline and trying to find the right production house that will support us in this project. Such projects require a huge cost because of its set up required to showcase the gone era, therefore, financial support from a big production house is much needed."

Elaborating about the project further, the actor stated that the film is basically from the era after the gurus and will have facts that everyone should know about. "We are working on its intricate facts so that there is minimal objection raised by the SGPC, in case they do. But yes, if they have any objections, we will surely regard it and make necessary changes to suit their needs as we know that they don't want any filmmaker to take creative liberty and manipulate Sikh history to their comfort."

"Once the project is in its final shape, I am sure it will be a masterpiece," concluded Deep. At the moment, the actor has started shooting for Jora 2 and had earlier announced Saade Aale and Desi as his upcoming projects. He had also revealed that he had bagged a Netflix project.