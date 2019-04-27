  3. Regional
Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu wants to make a film on Sikh history

Regional

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu wants to make a film on Sikh history

Deep Sidhu has revealed details of his upcoming film.

back
Deep SidhuEntertainmentNetflixregionalSaade AaleSGPCTrending In Punjab
nextThis is how Sargun Mehta surprised the entire cast and crew of Chandigarh-Amritsar-Chandigarh

within