Punjabi actress Kimi Verma will soon be seen in a bilingual film 'Parvaaz: The Journey'!

Parvaaz- The Journey is the title of Gurbir Singh Grewal's next film. A Punjabi-English bilingual, this one is titled 'The Flight' in its English version. The film has Gulshan Grover, Kim Verma, Mandeep Brar, Zoe Fraser, Garry Sanghera & Singer Kirti Arneja in lead roles. The film is based on the father-son relationship and their differences. Gulshan Grover has already acted in a couple of cross over films in the past. He will play the role of a single father in Parvaaz.

Famous Punjabi Actress Kimi Verma is also returning back to screen after a gap of nearly five years. Director Gurbir Singh Grewal is a veteran filmmaker of the film industry who is now based in Canada. He had directed popular Punjabi serial 'Eho HamaraJeevna' and Hindi serial 'Neem Ka Ped'. He has also made a well acclaimed and successful Punjabi film like Mannat. He last directed Yaar Pardesi & Saadi Wakhri Hai Shaan.

Produced & written by Barney Thomson, Parvaaz has already been screened at various film festivals in Canada.

Other than Indian Punjabi Cinema, we have seen Canadian Punjabi projects being made in the past, but mostly they cater to Canadian audience only. We do hope such cross over films release in India too, either theatrically or through film festival screenings.

