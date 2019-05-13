Punjabi character actor Dheeraj Kumar bags lead role in Amaanat!

In Com Staff May 13 2019, 2.55 pm May 13 2019, 2.55 pm

Punjabi character actor, who made a lasting impression in the audience's mind with his roles in films like Rabb Da Radio (as Mandy Takhar's husband) and Sajjan Singh Rangroot (as Diljit's friend) has now bagged the lead role in a forthcoming Punjabi film titled Amaanat. The man shared the stills from the sets of the film and we could also see his leading lady standing next to him, holding the clap. Dheeraj posted the pictures with a quote, "Hamesha di tarh Mom Es vaar jado puchn ge putt Hero kaun aa ? main kahuga Tera putt love u Mom ... Waheguru sab de sapne poore kare ... NK CINE PRODUTION presents -“Amaanat “ Directed by Singh R... 1st film as a Lead .. Thanks to family , Frds , and specially thanks to Dharmbir Gujar, Anil Yadav , Kiran Yadav , Singh R , Neha Pawar , Pawan Singh .. support karyeo dosto .."

Actress Neha Pawar, who garnered a lot of appreciation for her role in Rana Ranbir's first directorial venture Asees, will be seen opposite Dheeraj, in Amaanat. Dheeraj Kumar started his acting career in films with Jatinder Mauhar’s Qissa Panjab. He played one of the protagonists in the film. Later, he was seen in supporting roles in films like Rupinder Gandhi, Rabb Da Radio, Rockey Mental, Rang Panjab, Sajjan Singh Rangroot, Kaka Ji, etc. Dheeraj even managed to shine in the supporting parts of these films.

Amanat is helmed by Singh R and will be released under the banner of a new Production House-NK Cine Production. Just before this film, Dheeraj finished shooting for Hema Malini's first ever Punjabi production 'Mitti -Virasat Babbran Di'. Here's wishing him all the very best.