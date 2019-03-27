Punjabi film Hera Pheri recently got announced but who is Raj Singh Bedi?

In Com Staff March 28 2019, 9.37 pm March 28 2019, 9.37 pm

Smeep Kang's next titled Hera Pheri is also the official remake of Ramji Rao's Malayalam flick 'Speaking'. So those who think that Punjabi Hera Pheri is a remake of the Hindi Hera Pheri then let us tell you that basically, both these films are the remade versions of the original by Ramji Rao titled 'Speaking'.

In the announcement poster of the film, Binnu Dhillon, Gurpreet Ghuggi and Raj Singh Bedi's names were mentioned, but not many know who Raj Singh Bedi is. We did a bit of research to find out more about this actor. Raj Singh Bedi is the new name of Rajat Bedi, a Hindi film actor from the 90s. Rajat was born to filmmaker Narendra Bedi and costume designer and writer Veena Bedi. He has two younger siblings: actor and producer Manek Bedi and screenwriter Ila Bedi Dutta. He is the grandson of famous Urdu writer, film director, screenwriter, producer, dialogue writer and playwright Rajinder Singh Bedi. His father died of a heart attack when he was just 12 years old.

Rajat started his acting career with a lead role in a 2001 release and later did negative roles in films. Coming to Hera Pheri, it's being said that this film is his debut Punjabi film but that is not true! He already made his debut in Punjabi films nearly a decade ago. The film was called Lakh Pardesi Hoiye opposite Gracy Singh. The film could neither do wonders for him nor Gracy.

He played an NRI in the film, and it seems he took his role too seriously as he moved to Canada after that film. He started construction business in Canada only to make a comeback as TV Producer with the serial called Lajwanti (based on his father Rajinder Bedi's story). Lajwanti was a joint venture made by Rajat and his sister Ila Bedi Dutta. Now Rajat aka Raj Singh Bedi is coming back to Punjabi films with Hera Pheri.

(Pic Courtesy: GhaintPunjab)