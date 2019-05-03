Punjabi singer-actor Ninja signs his next film as lead

In Com Staff May 03 2019, 12.10 am May 03 2019, 12.10 am

Punjabi singer-actor Ninja aka Amit Bhalla, who was last seen in the multi starrer High End Yaariyaan has signed his next project as the lead. After Zindagi Zindabaad, this is Ninja's third film in the titular role. This yet-to-be-titled film is being made by Whitehill Studios, the same production house that made Ninja's debut film Channa Mereya which released in the year 2017. The film was directed by Pankaj Batra. The same production house had announced 'Punjabiyat' for release on May 17, but nothing much has been shared by the team after the announcement. Now that the release date of the film 17th May is approaching fast, we look forward to seeing at least some update from their end.

The newly announced untitled movie went on floors on Wednesday. The movie is directed by Manav Shah, who has earlier given Gagan Kokri’s Laatu and Suresh Beesvani is the DOP for the project. It was Ninja who broke the news by sharing the picture of the clapboard on his social media profile.

The man quoted, "Be positive, Stay happy." Right after Channa Mereya, Ninja had signed another Punjabi period film titled Aahlna. The film has been fully shot but we know from inside sources that the fate of Aahlna is jittery. On the other hand, Ninja is going pretty steady in his music line.

Though High End Yaariyan couldn't do much for Ninja the actor, we're surely looking forward to see how this singer turned actor has polished his acting skills for his forthcoming projects.