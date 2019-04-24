Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans to contest elections from North West Delhi with a BJP ticket

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 10.44 pm April 24 2019, 10.44 pm

Legendary Punjabi Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans has now entered a new inning. He was announced as the BJP candidate from North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday. Hans replaced the sitting MP Udit Raj from the seat.

The singer had entered the world of politics nearly a decade ago. He has been a part of both Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress party before joining BJP three years back. He has earned fame for singing some of the most loved Punjabi songs.

Born in Shafipur village near Jalandhar, Punjab, the 57-year-old Hans started his musical journey when he was only 5 years old. He has all types of songs to his credit including Punjabi folk, Sufi music and devotional songs. The man even sang for Bollywood films like Kachche Dhaage, Bichhoo, Jodi No 1, Patiala House and Nayak.

He trained in Sufi singing by Ustad Puran Shah Koti and the name 'Hans' was reportedly given to him by his Ustad.

Both his sons Navraj Hans and Yuvraj Hans are also singers. While Navraj has established himself as a successful Bollywood singer, Yuvraj debuted in Bollywood singing with Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari.