Punjabi singer Lakhwinder Wadali always wanted to be a cricketer!

The grandson of a renowned vocalist Thakur Dass Wadali and the son of the singing maestro Puran Chand Wadali, Lakhwinder Wadali is blessed with a voice that many can only dream of. After receiving extensive training and guidance in classical music from his father, Lakhwinder managed to create a niche for himself by amalgamating classical with modern age music to create some of the finest songs that Punjabi industry has had till date.

But what if we told you that this charismatic singer actually wanted to become a cricketer and not a musician? Lakhwinder grew up getting attracted to many other professions too but as it is said, destiny is always prewritten. In his initial days, he was never interested in singing but his father persuaded him to take this field more seriously as none of his siblings were into music and if Lakhwinder too chose to take a different route then the generation of music from the Wadali kin might just end.

Puran Chand Wadali explained the importance of the art form to his son and asked him to indulge himself in music. His father could see that Lakhwinder had the skills to be a great singer. This father-son duo has been performing together at concerts all across the globe and as a shagird, Lakhwinder still gets a lot of guidance from his father on areas that need to be focussed upon. For him, his father Puran Chand Wadali is his biggest inspiration.

Isn't it wonderful to see a father-son bond getting even more special this way?

