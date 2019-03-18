Puri Jagannadh's Romantic gets popular Bollywood theatre artiste Makarand Deshpande on board!

Akash Puri, son of famous Tollywood director, writer and producer Puri Jagannadh, is acting in the upcoming movie Romantic, under his father's production. This movie has been in the limelight for quite some time with many top names being signed on for this project. Touted to be a romantic action entertainer, Romantic has Delhi internet sensation Ketika Sharma as the female lead. Recently, the movie made headlines after signing up versatile Bollywood actress Mandira Bedi, to play an important role. Now, we have an update that another Bollywood star has been added to Romantic's star cast!

An insider from the movie's unit said, "Veteran Bollywood actor Makarand Deshpande, who is famous for movies like Jalsa, Bbuddah... Hoga Tera Baap and Ek Niranjana, has been signed up for a role in Romantic. He will be playing an important role but we won't be able to reveal any details as of now!" The shoot of Romantic, directed by debutante Anil Paduri, is currently happening in Goa. This movie's story and screenplay have been written by Puri Jagannadh and is being produced by the Puri Connects and Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies banners, which also has Charmme Kaur as a joint producer.

Akash Puri's earlier movie Mehabooba, directed by Puri Jagannadh, was an abject flop at the box office and failed to make a mark. Meanwhile, Romantic will be Mandira Bedi's second Telugu movie, as it has been reported that she would be making her Tollywood debut with Prabhas's upcoming movie Saaho, which is being made on a huge budget, with an equally huge star cast. Stay tuned for further updates.