The gorgeous beauty Vaishnavi Chandran Menon, who wowed the audience with her stint in Puta 109, was set to make her Kollywood debut with Kasthuri Raja’s Paandi Muni. But later it was reported that the project had been shelved and the actress has moved on to her next. Now, according to a section of the media, the actress has two projects in Tamil that she is currently working on. Talking about her Tamil projects, the actress opened up and said that she is working on Vettaiyan and Mrigam. “I was to play the lead in Kasthuri Raja sir’s Paandi Muni but that did not work out. I am, currently, working on two other Tamil films,” she revealed.

Elaborating more on the projects, Vaishnavi told, “For starters, I am working on Vettaiyan, which has Siva in the lead and Kabir Duhan Singh as the antagonist. The story revolves around an elephant and I play a pivotal role in the film.” She also added that after this project she will be seen in Mrigam, which stars Srikanth and Raai Laxmi. Talking about the project she told that she would be seen playing a millennial in this film and her character would be a negative one. Further, talking about her Sandalwood projects, the actress told the leading media, “I have two films — Neuron and Shreemanta. I am particularly excited about the latter because it is a Hamsalekha musical that deals with the struggles of farmers and examine why many of them commit suicide. We have also looked at the plight of boys from villages, as the girls are married off to city dwellers. I play the daughter of the village head in the film.”