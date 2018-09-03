Pyaar Prema Kadhal: 25 days of a highly successful love story

Pyaar Prema Kaadhal (PPK) is a successful recent love story from Kollywood. The film was ace composer Yuvan Shankar Raja's maiden production and had some lovely songs to its credit. PPK completes 25 days in theaters today and still has a decent show count in play. The patronage from the youth has made PPK hot in the market. It released along with Kamal Haasan's biggie - Vishwaroopam 2 - and has shown better legs at the box-office.

PPK has grossed 10 CR in TN with Chennai city contributing a gross of 2.31 CR. These numbers are very good for a film with young non-star actors like Harish Kalyan and Raiza Wilson and a debut director (Elan). PPK will be remade soon in Hindi, with director Elan taking charge of the remake as well. We have yet to see who will take on the lead roles in the Hindi version.

Themes like live-in relationship and pre-marital sex aren’t that novel in Bollywood and one feels that Elan has to make the Hindi version even bolder and racier compared to the Tamil original. Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani tanked in its Hindi remake OK Jaanu; one hopes that the PPK remake doesn’t have a similar fate.