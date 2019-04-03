Queen's Kannada remake Butterfly starring Parul Yadav gets a U/A certificate!

In Com Staff April 03 2019, 5.05 pm April 03 2019, 5.05 pm

Kangana Ranaut’s Queen became a very successful film and as already known the film is being remade in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam languages. The Kannada version, Butterfly, stars Parul Yadav in the lead role, and the Tamil version, Paris Paris, features Kajal Aggarwal. Both versions are directed by Ramesh Aravind. The Telugu remake, That is Mahalakshmi, starring Tamannaah, is directed by Manu Kumaran. Zam Zam, the Malayalam film, stars Manjima Mohan and is directed by G Neelakanta Reddy. Now, the latest news is that Butterfly has gotten a U/A certificate and will see a release shortly!

The makers of the film released a new poster and announced that the Censor Board has passed the film with a U/A. The film’s teaser and the songs have had fans talking all about it. It already has garnered a lot of popularity and fans are eager to watch the film on the big screens. The film is made under the banner Mediente Films and is co-produced by Parul Yadav in all four languages. While news about the rest of remakes passing the Censor Board is not out yet, we hope to get a release date for Butterfly soon!

Queen had fetched Kangana Ranaut a National Award for Best Actress and it went on to become a huge commercial success. The film, directed by Vikas Bhal, starred Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon in the lead roles. Whether these remakes will be as good as the original one that is yet to be seen! Stay tuned for more updates!