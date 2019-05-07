In Com Staff May 07 2019, 7.23 pm May 07 2019, 7.23 pm

So, are you excited for today? Is the suspense and the wait killing you? Well, let’s see what we have in store for you.

MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dress in Dior to serve some dramatic looks on the Red carpet

It’s May, that time of the year when the MET Gala happens. And the theme for the prestigious charity event hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art this year is ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’. The theme was inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay ‘Notes on Camp’. If you don’t know what any of that means, worry not. Just know that it’s the event where the biggest, boldest and hottest stars sashay down with their most imaginative outfits. Basically MET Gala hosts all of the significant names in the world of entertainment and gives them an excuse to dress up. And boy do they oblige. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas certainly did. The iconic couple, who chose Dior as their designer of choice, sported one of the most dramatic looks of the day. Nick looked good, but his outfit was fairly sober in comparison to Priyanka’s. She wore a silver gown that featured a high necked meshed corset, a high hip slit, and a fairly long trail. Not to mention a robe adorned with feathers to add to that. Then there was the intense makeup and the outlandish hairstyle with a tall crown on top. Wowee! Call me weird, but she looked a little like Helena Bonham Carter in Alice in Wonderland, to be honest. Then again, I’m pretty sure looking different and outlandish is what the MET Gala is all about!

Robert Downey Jr. posted a BTS clip from the sets of Avengers: Endgame on Tuesday

If you’re a Marvel Cinematic Universe fan, then you must be sad and downright on the verge of tears that Avengers: Endgame is going to be the last instalment of the Avengers series. But a comforting fact is that everyone is feeling the same, so you’re not alone in your suffering and pain. And when I say everyone, I’m talking about the star cast of the movie as well. In a move most likely based on nostalgia, Robert Downey Jr. has been posting behind the scenes clips of the movie ever since it hit the screens. The latest one that he posted on Tuesday is a slo-mo video of his fight sequence with Thanos where Captain America is being choked, and Thor lies unconscious on the ground. Although the MCU is famous for having extravagant sets, the background here is only a closed room, with the actors surrounded by green screens. Check it out when you have the time. It’s super interesting to see the before and after of a movie like this. But be warned, only watch the video if you’ve already seen the movie. Well, because, spoiler alert!

Will Keerthy Suresh be the fourth famous heroine in Nagarjuna's Manmadhudhu 2?

Nagarjuna’s next film Manmadhudu 2 is making some good, quick progress with its shooting schedule in Portugal. Rakul Preet is the main female lead, actress Akshara Gowda recently joined the team to play Nagarjuna’s ex-girlfriend, and actress Samantha was also brought in for a special cameo shoot as well. But apparently three actresses isn’t enough for director Rahul Ravindran and he thinks the movie could use one more woman’s touch. The woman he has in mind is Keerthy Suresh, and he isn’t just bringing her in for a hasty, squeezed in the role, but an important one that will bring more attention to the film and add to its overall fun factor. So far the makers have sent word to Keerthy about their interest in her being in their film, but she still has to get back to them. As of now, she’s busy with an emotional drama Telugu film directed by indie specialist Nagesh Kukunoor.

Kangana Ranaut's Mental Hai Kya to clash with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 now

Kangana Ranaut seems to be churning out movie after movie and she also seems to be hell-bent on making sure all her movies clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30. Earlier this year, Super 30 was slated to hit the screens on January 26th. Then, in comes Kangana with a decision to release her movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi on the same date. And then suddenly, the makers of Super 30 move its release date to July citing pending production work. Either that was actually the reason, or they saw Kangana and decided to hightail it in the other direction. Anyway, forward to now, the month of May. Super 30 was happily sitting and comfortable with the release date July 26th that it chose to hit screens. When suddenly, wham! She’s back again to haunt their good Friday, their chosen Friday. Kangana’s movie Mental Hai Kya was originally set to release on June 21st, the same date as Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. But she probably figured it would be more fun to mess with Hrithik, so the release date for her movie has now been pushed to July 26th. Now, all we have to do is sit back and see how the drama unfolds!

Game of Thrones spoiler: The two word's that have sealed the Hound's fate

Game of Thrones season 8 marches on, and if there’s one thing that’s impending, it’s the Last War between Cersei Lannister and Daenerys Targaryen. But wait, there’s possibly another impending fight waiting to happen. It may not be as large as a war, but it’s definitely going to be a significant battle to remember. Any idea what I’m talking about? Well ok then, I’ll tell you. If you saw the latest season 8 episode of GOT, you’ll know that Sandor Clegane, the Hound, is done with Winterfell and has decided to set off on his own journey. And when Arya Stark asked him where he was headed, all he said was ‘unfinished business’. Now it’s no secret that The Hound isn’t fond of his brother Gregor ‘The Mountain’ Clegane, who forced his face into burning coals when they were children and scarred him for life. So it’s very possible that his ‘unfinished business’ remark refers to his intent to scale and then take down a mountain. Come on, you know what I’m talking about. If a battle takes place between the Hound and the Mountain, it’s going to be epic. It might even affect Cersei since the Mountain is her personal bodyguard. Well, no point in speculating. Let’s just wait and see what happens.