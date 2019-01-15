R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty’s Silence will be a Hollywood crossover film

Things got interesting when the announcement on Madhavan and Anushka returning to share the screen space made it to the headlines, but the latest updates on their film, Silence, have made the project something to bookmark for sure. Kona Venkat, the writer and the producer of the film came onto Twitter on Monday, announcing that Silence would be a Hollywood crossover movie that would star some actors from across the border apart from adopting skilled technicians for the making.

According to sources close to the unit, the team has approached Kill Bill actor Michael Madsen to play the antagonist in the film. Since the story of the film takes place entirely in the USA, the makers are planning to involve few more foreign actors in the cast to make the proceedings believable.

Shalini Pandey and Anjali are the latest additions to the star cast, apart from Gopi Sundar for the music and Neeraja Kona who will work on the costumes. The shoot for the film will go on floors sometime in March, once the team gets all the locations and the logistics in place for the shoot to proceed without a hassle. In the meantime, Madhavan too will be getting done with a majority of the shoot for Rocketry, the upcoming biopic which will tell the tale of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan.