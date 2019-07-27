In Com Staff July 27 2019, 5.02 pm July 27 2019, 5.02 pm

Madhavan is set to be seen next in his dream project, titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Needless to say, fans have been waiting for this film ever since it was first announced. It is more so because Maddy is not just acting in it, he is also directing the film. As is already known about the film - Rocketry: The Nambi Effect - is based on one of the legendary ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. The team has gone around various locations to shoot it. Now, an interesting update has come up regarding this project! According to reports, popular TV show host and actor - Jagan, too, will be seen in this film!

A report in a media suggests that Jagan will be seen as a scientist in this movie and his scenes were shot in Bulgaria. This sure is an interesting addition to the cast and we cannot wait to see how he performs in this film. Jagan has previously worked with KV Anand in movies like Ayan, Ko and Anegan, and a few other movies as well. Madhavan will, reportedly, be seen in three different looks for this film. He has even gone through a huge transformation to look like a 70-year-old man. Simran Bagga will play the character of Meena Nambi, wife of Nambi Narayanan. The two are reuniting on screens, once again after 17 long years. They were last seen in Mani Ratnam’s 2002 film Kannathil Muthamittal.

This film has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and English, with the Tamil version titled as Rocketry: Nambi Vilaivu. It was only recently that Madhavan revealed that Game of Thrones actor Ron Donachie and Downton Abbey fame Phyllis Logan, too, are a part of this film. Maddy is also busy with his film Silence, where he will be seen alongside Anushka Shetty. Stay tuned for more updates…