In Com Staff July 01 2019, 7.43 pm July 01 2019, 7.43 pm

The ongoing World Cup is upon us. As the whole of India is down with the cricket fever, whenever our own men play a match, Twitter explodes with all sorts of wishes and commentaries. In the 38th match of the World Cup that took place yesterday, we witnessed the Indian team battling it out with the England team. Though our team did not go on to win this match, it meant almost a no-harm-done situation was created after the match. While for England it was a sigh of huge relief, Indian fans were quite disappointed with the outcome of this match. Many fans took to Twitter and bashed the players, especially Dhoni for not giving a commendable performance.

Taking Dhoni’s side and defending the team, actor-politician R Sarath Kumar took to Twitter and wrote a post in favour of the team’s performance. In the post, he wrote that he doesn’t understand this constant scrutiny regarding Dhoni’s ability when he is doing his best. He went on to say that yesterday’s match was well-played and that we should not be criticising the team over one loss. Well, this sure is a sweet message considering the criticism that the team has been getting since yesterday. While many fans trolled the players, many took a stand and decided to not get affected by this loss. While Rohit Sharma made a classy century, Virat Kohli ended up putting 66 on the scoreboard. Anyhow, the run rate never really went up throughout the game.

I do not understand why Dhoni's abilities are in constant scrutiny when he is doing his best, yesterday's match were Kohli Pandya able to hit 4's and 6's,why couldn't they increase the run rate,Ind team is doing well let us not criticize,let us support #WorldCup2019 @msdhoni — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) July 1, 2019