The ongoing World Cup is upon us. As the whole of India is down with the cricket fever, whenever our own men play a match, Twitter explodes with all sorts of wishes and commentaries. In the 38th match of the World Cup that took place yesterday, we witnessed the Indian team battling it out with the England team. Though our team did not go on to win this match, it meant almost a no-harm-done situation was created after the match. While for England it was a sigh of huge relief, Indian fans were quite disappointed with the outcome of this match. Many fans took to Twitter and bashed the players, especially Dhoni for not giving a commendable performance.
Taking Dhoni’s side and defending the team, actor-politician R Sarath Kumar took to Twitter and wrote a post in favour of the team’s performance. In the post, he wrote that he doesn’t understand this constant scrutiny regarding Dhoni’s ability when he is doing his best. He went on to say that yesterday’s match was well-played and that we should not be criticising the team over one loss. Well, this sure is a sweet message considering the criticism that the team has been getting since yesterday. While many fans trolled the players, many took a stand and decided to not get affected by this loss. While Rohit Sharma made a classy century, Virat Kohli ended up putting 66 on the scoreboard. Anyhow, the run rate never really went up throughout the game.
Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav knocked around singles to make sure there was a decent run-rate on the board. Although this was not the first time that the former skipper received flak over his performance, many are saying the team might have deliberately lost the match in order to not give Pakistan an advantage. Well, let's see what happens now in the next few matches. Stay tuned.