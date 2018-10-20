R Vairamuthu, lyricist accused of sexual misconduct, hospitalised

It’s been a few days now since National Award winning lyricist R Vairamuthu is in the news after singer Chinmayi Sripaada accused him of sexual misconduct. In what kicked off the #MeToo campaign in the south film industry, Sripaada made severe allegations against Vairamuthu. Now, according to a report in The New Indian Express, R Vairamuthu has been hospitalised. The lyricist was rushed to hospital on Friday for treatment and his conditioned is said to be stable.

According to sources, Vairamuthu is undergoing treatment for food-related allergic reaction. He was at a friend’s house at Pasumalai when he began feeling ill.

Vairamuthu has been in the industry for more than three decades with his first movie being Nizhalgal in 1980. He has won National Awards for movies like Muthal Mariyathai, Roja, Karuththamma, Pavithra, Sangamam, Kannathil Muthamittal, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru and Dharma Durai.

After accusations of sexual misconduct emerged against him, Vairamuthu tweeted, "An uncultured practice of hurling accusations against popular personalities is becoming an acceptable culture across the country. Off late, I am being humiliated and insulted. These allegations are one among them. I don’t bother about things that are untrue. Time will tell the truth."

