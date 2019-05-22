Raangi First Look: Trisha's stern stare highlights the poster of Saravanan's intense thriller!

Siddarthsrinivas May 22 2019, 7.50 pm May 22 2019, 7.50 pm

96’s blockbuster success brought Trisha back to the spot where she is madly loved by all sections of the audience. With a charming, nightingale-like performance, the actress stole the hearts of all her fans once again. Indeed, 96 opened up many new opportunities for the actress, with every upcoming film of hers being closely monitored by fans, film buffs and general audiences alike. And onto this purple patch comes Raangi, Trisha’s next film which is directed by Saravanan of Engeyum Eppodhum and Ivan Vera Maadhri fame.

While most of us thought that this would be just another generic thriller, the first look poster of Raangi suggests otherwise. From the poster, we can infer that Trisha is being caught red-handed by the cops in a foreign country, but still has something to say as her stare conveys that all is not well. The poster clearly highlights the fact that the film’s story is written by AR Murugadoss, with whom Saravanan had worked as an assistant director for many years. Raangi could be a strikingly different film for the actress, who is yet to prove her stronghold with a solid women-centric film.

Sathya, who had worked with Saravanan in his first two films, has joined the team once again as the music director. The shoot for Raangi is currently in progress and is expected to be wrapped up by the end of July. Trisha is simultaneously shooting for her exciting action film with Sumanth Radhakrishnan, in which she will be seen sharing the screen space with none other than Simran. Apart from these, she also has Paramapadham Vilayattu and Garjanai lining up for release. The latter is the official remake of the Hindi hit NH4, which had Anushka Sharma in the lead role. Over the past few weeks, there were reports coming out that Trisha was about to do the remake of Badla, but there has been no update on it yet.