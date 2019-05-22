  3. Regional
Raangi First Look: Trisha's stern stare highlights the poster of Saravanan's intense thriller!

Regional

Raangi First Look: Trisha's stern stare highlights the poster of Saravanan's intense thriller!

The shoot for Raangi is currently in progress and is expected to be wrapped up by the end of July.

back
AR MurugadossRaangiSaravananSumanth RadhakrishnanTrisha
nextAllu Arjun’s film with Trivikram finds its second heroine!

within