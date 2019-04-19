Raangi is Trisha's next film produced by Lyca and directed by Saravanan!

In Com Staff April 19 2019, 8.55 pm April 19 2019, 8.55 pm

M Saravanan made an emphatic debut as a director with Engeyum Eppodhum, in 2011, featuring Jai, Anjali, Ananya and Sharwanand. The film was produced by Fox Star Studios along with AR Murugadoss under whom Saravanan had earlier worked. Engeyum Eppodhum was lauded by critics and the audiences and the young director went on to do Ivan Vera Maathiri and Valiyavan, the former retained the good name his debut film got but the same thing cannot be said about the latter. Now, after four years of Valiyavan’s release, Saravanan will once again be calling the shots for a Tamil film.

We had earlier reported about this film which would feature Trisha in the lead role. This film has gotten a title today and began with a small pooja. Raangi is the name of this project which suggests cheekiness. Raangi is funded by Lyca Productions. Our sources say, “The shooting of Raangi begins from today. It is a female-centric film and the story revolves around Trisha.” Of late, Trisha has been a part of women-centric films only. Her last film was an extended cameo in the Rajinikanth starrer Petta, while before that she was seen in the much loved 96, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and directed by Premkumar.

About Trisha’s other films, she has Garjanai and Sathuranga Vettai 2 which were supposed to release long back but are being delayed due to some unfortunate reasons. These films have been delayed for a while and let’s hope that they get released this year. Director Saravanan has proved his mettle as a good filmmaker and there are certainly high expectations on this film. With a producer like Lyca, who is one of the top producers in Tamil cinema right now and has the reputation of bankrolling quality subjects, Raangi has quite a lot of positive vibes going for it. We wish the film a grand success!