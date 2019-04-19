image
  3. Regional
Raangi is Trisha's next film produced by Lyca and directed by Saravanan!

Regional

Raangi is Trisha's next film produced by Lyca and directed by Saravanan!

Raangi is a female-centric film and the story revolves around Trisha

back
female-centricLycaPettaRaangiSaravananTrending In SouthTrisha
nextActor Karunakaran apologises to all Vijay fans and regrets using the word 'hate'

within