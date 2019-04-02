Raashi Khanna feels that punishment for sexual harassment crimes should be announced soon

Lmk April 02 2019, 9.14 am April 02 2019, 9.14 am

Raashi Khanna comes across as a promising star who has the potential to acheive great success. She already has box office hits such as Imaikka Nodigal and Adanga Maru in her kitty, though she didn’t have much to do in these films. Her next release would be Ayogya in May. She is also shooting for Sanga Tamizhan with Vijay Sethupathi, directed by Vijay Chander. Raashi has said that she is in the process of learning Tamil as she takes her work seriously and respects her craft.

In a recent interview to a news daily, Raashi has stated that actors should be careful about what they are projecting on screen due to the influence that they carry in society. Her opinion comes in the wake of the recent shocking news on serial sexual harassment crimes in Pollachi, TN. “Just talking about sexual harassment through films or on social media isn’t enough. For such kind of crimes to reduce or stop, only a change in the judicial system can help. Sentences and punishments have to be announced soon. But yes, we can talk and spread awareness about such issues in our films, I’m all for it”, said Raashi with a lot of clarity.

Meanwhile, Raashi was given a massive welcome by the public in Proddatur, Andhra Pradesh when she was there on Sunday morning for a store opening. Pictures show a lot of people gathered to get a glimpse of the ‘Tholi Prema’ actress. Her popularity scale is surely right up there!