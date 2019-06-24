In Com Staff June 24 2019, 5.24 pm June 24 2019, 5.24 pm

Sai Dharam Tej, who is known for his films such as Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, Rey, Supreme, Thikka and Winner to name a few, has gone through a series of flops in recent times. Thankfully, his last release Chithra Lahari under the direction of Vijay Krishna opened to good reviews, and it is doing well at the box office. The film has Nivetha Pethuraj and Kalyani Priyadarshan as heroines. On Monday, he began his next titled Prathi Roju Pandage, where Raashi Khanna will play his love interest. This film is touted to be a family entertainer.

Prathi Roju Pandage went on floors on Monday with the customary pooja. The film will be bankrolled by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. As per the sources, “Sai Dharam Tej will be playing the role of a Casanova in this film. He has been regularly hitting the gym and has acquired a smart look for the film to suit his role. He also will be seen sporting a new hairstyle for the film”. Earlier, there were rumours that this project was titled as Bhogi, but now the makers have officially announced the title as Prathi Roju Bandage. There are two more heroines for this film, the hunt for which is underway.