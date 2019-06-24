Sai Dharam Tej, who is known for his films such as Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham, Rey, Supreme, Thikka and Winner to name a few, has gone through a series of flops in recent times. Thankfully, his last release Chithra Lahari under the direction of Vijay Krishna opened to good reviews, and it is doing well at the box office. The film has Nivetha Pethuraj and Kalyani Priyadarshan as heroines. On Monday, he began his next titled Prathi Roju Pandage, where Raashi Khanna will play his love interest. This film is touted to be a family entertainer.
Prathi Roju Pandage went on floors on Monday with the customary pooja. The film will be bankrolled by UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. As per the sources, “Sai Dharam Tej will be playing the role of a Casanova in this film. He has been regularly hitting the gym and has acquired a smart look for the film to suit his role. He also will be seen sporting a new hairstyle for the film”. Earlier, there were rumours that this project was titled as Bhogi, but now the makers have officially announced the title as Prathi Roju Bandage. There are two more heroines for this film, the hunt for which is underway.
To be directed by Maruthi, the film will have Thaman scoring music and Jayakumar behind the lens. Ravinder will be in charge of art designs for Prathi Roju Bandage which will be co-produced by Srinivas Kumar Naidu for SKN Online. The shoot for the film will commence from the 27th of June. Sai Varun Tej has also signed his next with director Deva Katta. This film will be a gritty social drama where Varun Tej will play an intense brooding character that will prove his mettle as an actor. It’s different from anything that he has ever attempted before. Deva Katta, who had also directed the critically acclaimed Prasthanam, has reportedly been working on the script for over a year.Read More