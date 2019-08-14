In Com Staff August 14 2019, 6.41 pm August 14 2019, 6.41 pm

It was already announced that Ravi Teja’s next would be an action entertainer, titled Maha Samudram. The director helming this film would be RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi. According to reports, this film will have another hero besides Ravi Teja and several reports state that Siddharth has been picked for it. The film is set to go on floors from December and the latest that can be heard is that Raashi Khanna would be romancing Ravi Teja in this one! Although it was earlier being stated that Aditi Rao Hydari had been approached for the female lead role, reports state that she could not say yes due to her busy schedule.

A report in a leading media states that Raashi is the best choice and talks are on with her but nothing has been signed by her yet. It is to be known though that Raashi Khanna and Ravi Teja have acted together in films earlier, like Bengal Tiger and Touch Chesi Choodu. Audiences loved their chemistry in those two films and needless to say, they might create magic on-screen for the third time as well! Maha Samudram was supposed to go on floors from September but now it looks like it has been pushed back a little. This film is slated for a release in the second half of 2020. It is not yet known though which female lead will be picked to pair up with Siddharth. Gemini Kiran’s Anandi Arts will produce Maha Samudram.