Raashi Khanna’s bridal makeover will leave you blushing!

With her cutesy presence in Imaikkaa Nodigal, Raashi Khanna has made a shining entry into Kollywood waters, finding herself a pack of fans very quickly. Recently, the actress made her presence felt at the Madras Bridal Fashion Show 2018, in a lovely ethnic attire. Here are some pictures.

The beauty who rose to fame in Telugu with films such as Jai Lava Kusa, Raja the Great and Tholi Prema now has her plate full with offers from the Tamil film industry. The actress is currently a part of Siddharth’s upcoming horror comedy Saithaan Ka Bachcha, Jayam Ravi’s action thriller Adanga Maru and Vishal’s Ayogya which will be a January 2019 release.

In a recent interview, Raashi spoke about her Tamil entry saying “All of us are exposed to all kinds of films now. The Telugu audience also follow Tamil films, and there are platforms like Amazon where you can catch films across all the Indian languages. I’m glad that the makers saw an actor in me somewhere, and brought me into their films. I’ve always been fascinated by Tamil cinema and have wanted to get associated, I believe I’m blessed that way to gather four films quickly.”