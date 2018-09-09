image
Sunday, September 9th 2018
English
Raashi Khanna’s bridal makeover will leave you blushing!

Regional

Raashi Khanna’s bridal makeover will leave you blushing!

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   September 09 2018, 4.56 pm
back
EntertainmentImaikkaa NodigalRaashi Khannaregional
nextExclusive: Seemaraja already seems to be a winner, courtesy its pre-release trade
ALSO READ

Chandni in Switzerland! Sridevi to be honoured in Swiss

When Vicky Kaushal didn’t make it to Abhishek Bachchan’s picture

Will Vishal and Tamannaah be second time lucky?