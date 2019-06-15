Lmk June 15 2019, 11.40 am June 15 2019, 11.40 am

As reported earlier, Jyotika’s next film Raatchasi is slated to release on June 28th. She plays a teacher working in a government school in this Gowtham Raj directorial produced by Dream Warrior Pictures. The trailer hints that Jo would be playing a character with revolutionary streaks. She has gone for a dusky look for this film, and her styling is very ‘desi’ and dignified. The director sounds very excited while talking about Raatchasi and how Jo meticulously prepared for her character.

“The first hero/heroine of each and every young student would be one of the teachers at his/her school. We would’ve been impressed by their bold and selfless manner of working. Jyotika would be one such teacher in Raatchasi and her character name is Geetha Rani. When you leave the theater after seeing the film, I’m sure that it’ll rekindle many fond memories of your school life. Geetha Rani would be a character who not only raises bold questions but also looks for the appropriate answers and puts them in practice. This film puts forth the message that our Government schools should change for the better and that the quality standards of the students studying there should also be improved."

"No one else would have been apt for the role, apart from Jyotika mam. You’ll also feel that while watching the film. She strongly believes that she has to be a socially responsible actress; her winning streak shall continue. She did a lot of homework for Raatchasi; she spoke to a lot of teachers. She showed a lot of dedication in her dressing, makeup, and body language. She’s an acting ‘monster’.” says Gowtham Raj with unbridled excitement.

Gowtham concludes that Raatchasi is dedicated to all the government school teachers who are striving hard to better the standard of education at their respective schools.