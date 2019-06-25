In Com Staff June 25 2019, 4.24 pm June 25 2019, 4.24 pm

It was in 2006 that the gorgeous Jyothika took a break from movies, following her wedding to Suriya. However, a few years after settling down, she made an amazing comeback with 36 Vayadhinilae. Since then, she has been picking and choosing her roles carefully and ensuring that she plays mature roles which have plenty of scopes for her to perform. Currently, Jo has completed shooting for Jackpot with director Kalyan and is also awaiting the release of Raatchasi with director Sy Gowthamraj. This movie, produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakashbabu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner, was originally scheduled to hit screens on June 28th but has now been pushed to July 5th. We now have some updates from the movie's team.

The Raatchasi team is currently promoting the movie as it is nearing release and in a recent media interaction, the director revealed about how they arrived at the title. He added, "Despite starting with the title Raatchasi, we tried to identify different titles and also wrote down more than 100 options. However, none of the other titles seemed to give as much as an impact like Raatchasi did. Even Jyothika ma'am felt that Raatchasi was apt for this script and we decided to go with it!" Gowthamraj added that there was a lot of effort which went into finalising Jyothika's look too for the movie. He revealed that by the time he had finished narrating the entire script she had also formed an idea of how the look would have to be.

Gowthamraj stated, "When we sat down to discuss how Jyothika ma'am's character's look should be, she had already worked to identify some possible looks. She had checked with a teacher from Pollachi and we also went through different looks. As the character was that of a Government school teacher where there would not be any ACs in the classrooms, we decided to go in for a specific skin tone and got that finalised!"