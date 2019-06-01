Few hours before Suriya’s NGK hit the screens, producer SR Prabhu put out a tweet saying that one more trailer would be attached to the prints of NGK apart from the teaser of Kaithi. While many predicted that it could be the announcement of his next film, little did they know that the trailer of Jyotika’s next film in Raatchasi would hit them straight up. The trailer of the upcoming drama was played at the interval of NGK and later released on YouTube. From what we can infer, it is quite clear that Jyotika plays an unforgiving, earnest teacher who fights against the wrongdoings of the school and the system on the whole.
Though instant reactions to the film's trailer point out its similarity with Samuthirakani’s Saattai, Raatchasi seems to have a style of its own as it isn’t just limited to a textbook approach but also adopts a ‘mass’ image for Jyotika which we get to see at the end of the trailer. The two-minute-long cut gives us a clear idea of the film’s premise, setting, and characters, instilling hope that we could be in for something really interesting.
Dream Warrior Pictures, the producers of the film, is planning to bring Raatchasi to the big screens by the end of June, probably on June 28th
. The interesting fact here is that Jyotika’s other film Jackpot, produced by her own husband Suriya, is also ready and is looking for a suitable release date in the month of June. Jackpot was initially slated for a release on the 14th
. The interesting fact here is that Jyotika's other film Jackpot, produced by her own husband Suriya, is also ready and is looking for a suitable release date in the month of June. Jackpot was initially slated for a release on the 14th