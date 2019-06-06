Lmk June 06 2019, 3.11 pm June 06 2019, 3.11 pm

Senior heroine Jyotika will be seen next on the big screens in Raatchasi, a film wherein she plays a revolutionary teacher, who works in a government school and transforms the lives of the students and other teachers there. The trailer of the film was recently launched along with Suriya’s NGK and garnered a fair response from the audience. It is being played in all theaters screening NGK. While the first look poster of the film mentioned a June release, trade circles are now speculating that Raatchasi will hit the screens by this month end, on the 28th. Films like Dharma Prabhu and Kalavani 2 will also be releasing on the 28th, along with Raatchasi. We can shortly expect an official update from the production team (Dream Warrior Pictures), regarding the final release date.

Jyotika is seen in a raw, dusky, de-glam avatar in Raatchasi. Her look in the film reminds one of Naachiyaar, which released last year. Jyotika has consistently tasted success in her second innings with films such as 36 Vayadhinile, Naachiyaar and her recent Kaatrin Mozhi. On the evidence of the trailer, Raatchasi looks like a film short on entertainment and more inclined towards raising social awareness on a key issue. We have to watch the film to pass any further judgment. Raatchasi is directed by Gowtham Raj and has the services of talented young technicians such as Sean Roldan, Gokul Benoy, and Philomin Raj.