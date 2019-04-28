  3. Regional
Raavana Kottam: Shanthnu’s next with Vikram Sugumaran will be an intense rural tale

Shanthnu Bhagyaraj has signed up a highly promising project titled Raavana Kottam with director Vikram Sugumaran of Madha Yaanai Kootam fame.

