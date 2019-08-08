In Com Staff August 08 2019, 11.53 am August 08 2019, 11.53 am

Rachita Ram, who has been winning hearts for quite some time now, is reportedly going to be seen starring opposite Dhananjay. Several reports are stating that Rachita and the actor are coming together for Prabhu Srinivas’ upcoming directorial, Daali. It is being reported that the actress has been approached for the role and if all goes well, the audience will see a brand new pair on-screen. Interestingly, the audience may have had a huge hand in making this happen. Producer Yogesh had posted a picture of the two and asked everyone whether they would make a good couple on-screen. After receiving great feedback, it seems that the makers decided to offer her the role.

A report in a leading media states that according to their sources, the team of the film felt Rachita completely fits the bill for the female lead part. The actress has reportedly even given her verbal consent to listening to the story and then deciding on whether she wants to do the part or not. The makers had unveiled the first look of Daali in February, and the film is likely to go on floors in September after the actor finishes his current projects. Reports state that Dhananjay will be seen as both the actor and the villain in the film Daali. If one remembers, the actor’s breakthrough film had him as a character whose name was Daali!

Meanwhile, Dhananjay is currently busy with films like Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, Yuvarathnaa, Pogaru, and Salaga. Rachita has completed shooting for the Shivarajkumar-starrer Ayushman Bhava. She is currently busy with two other projects, Ramesh Aravind’s 100, and Prem’s Ek Love Ya. Whether the audience will really get to see Rachit and Dhananjay share the screen space or not, that is yet to be seen! Let’s wait and watch what happens…