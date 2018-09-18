Radha Ravi claims Vijay can't do films like Kadhalukku Mariyadhai anymore

Veteran actor Radha Ravi continues to be busy in Tamil cinema with his trademark brand of villainy. He was recently seen in the critically acclaimed Annanukku Jai and also has the Vijay - Murugadoss biggie Sarkar in his kitty. Radha Ravi plays a politician in the film.

In a recent interaction with a web portal, the veteran actor opened up about the film and Vijay's role in it. "Vijay is a superstar now and he can't do films like Kadhalukku Mariyadhai anymore. He is following the path laid by MGR and Rajinikanth. While Kamal is a great actor, he isn't a superstar or superhero like these people,” he said.

“Sarkar will have all the elements of heroism fitting a star of Vijay's stature. All I can say is that he will represent the people in the film. He has played his character in his trademark style. I was highly impressed with Murugadoss' work when I saw the film during dubbing," he added.

An important update from Sarkar will be revealed by producers Sun Pictures on Wednesday morning and fans expect it to be news on a single track launch or a teaser. It is also said that Vijay would be seeing the final locked edited copy of Sarkar on September 19.

The film's post production is on in full-steam ahead of the grand audio launch on October 2.