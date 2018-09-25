Radha Ravi compares Vijay’s Sarkar to Zorro!

Veteran actor Radha Ravi, who plays an important role in Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming political thriller Sarkar, has revealed interesting details about the film in a recent interview.

Radha Ravi has said that Vijay’s character in Sarkar will have the vibes of the fictional character Zorro, a vigilante who fought for the well-being of the society. The actor also added that director Murugadoss had a fantastic script in hand and has translated it into a top-notch film that is high on heroism.

Sarkar marks the third combination of Vijay and Murugadoss, after striking gold with their socially responsible action entertainers in Thuppakki and Kaththi. Vijay plays a US-return who flies down to Chennai, only to find himself caught in a greasy web of politics. The entire shoot for the film was wrapped up a few weeks back, with the post-production and promotional works being carried out simultaneously. The audio launch of Sarkar is about to take place on the 2nd of October, at a popular college in the city.

Vijay will be taking a short break post the release of Sarkar, before moving on to his next film with his Theri and Mersal director Atlee. The new project is expected to go on floors by December this year.