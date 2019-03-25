Radha Ravi expresses regret over his comments on Nayanthara, is ready to voluntarily resign from DMK

Actor and politician Radha Ravi who demonstrated his crassness and made his backward opinion on women evident to the world in a trailer launch event, had met the press and expressed regret over his comment. On 23rd March, he was invited for the trailer launch of a film called Kolaiyudhir Kaalam directed by Chakri Toleti featuring Nayanthara where he spoke ill of the actress. He said that in olden days KR Vijaya only played Goddess but now anyone can play such roles and drew reference to Nayanthara.

Seeing the uproar on this issue, Radha Ravi called for a press interaction and said, “Media has always been encouraging me to talk. Even on that day, the press appreciated my speech. If I had spoken wrong there, I am sure they would have condemned then and there. No one condemned me on that day because I did not speak anything wrong. But if needed, I can express my regret to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan as they belong to my field. I feel bad that my comments have affected them. I am ready to go to their house or I even welcome them to my place. I have no fear as I have not done anything wrong”.

DMK, the political party that Radha Ravi belongs issued a temporary suspension note to the actor. Radha Ravi also stated that if there is a need, he would voluntarily withdraw from the party. Some of the celebs from the film fraternity expressed their displeasure over Radha Ravi’s comments. His step sister Radhika Sarathkumar was one. Other prominent celebrities who rose up against him are Chinmayee, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, director Milind Rau and Nadigar Sangam President Vishal to name a few.