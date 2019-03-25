Radha Ravi, Nayanthara controversy: KJR Studios comes out in support of the actress!

In the furor following actor Radha Ravi’s recent lewd comments against actress Nayanthara at the trailer launch event of Kolaiyuthir Kaalam on Saturday evening, KJR Studios the producers of Nayanthara’s next release Airaa (and also her 2017 classic Aramm) sent out a statement on Sunday night that they won’t be casting Radha Ravi in any of their films. They also added that they will also spread the word to their close associates to avoid Radha Ravi, for his repeated misogyny.

It’s a very strongly worded statement, as we can see, and was given a rousing welcome by film buffs, the media and fans of Nayanthara, as soon as it was released. Lines like “We will be glad to rid Tamil cinema of one more misogynist, one more egoist.” and “If we don’t support our women, then who will?” hit all the right notes.

The KJR team also released a short video clip from Airaa which is topical and relevant to the Radha Ravi - Nayanthara issue. In the video, a male accuses Nayanthara of having been with many men in her quest to be in a position of power in the media. Nayan retorts sharply saying that it’s due to men like him that women who wish to support their family aren’t able to go out and work in peace.

KJR Studios have repeatedly shown that they aren’t one to take a controversy lying down. During the heated recent Petta vs Viswasam collection debates, KJR were quite aggressive in pushing Viswasam, much to the delight of Ajith’s fans.