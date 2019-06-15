In Com Staff June 15 2019, 7.20 pm June 15 2019, 7.20 pm

These days, we hardly get to see films for children. They mostly get to only watch films which are not age appropriate. Therefore, it comes as a whiff of fresh air to know about a film, which is made to cater specifically to children. Radhakrishna is the name of the movie which is being directed by Rajini - a newcomer, who had taken his direction lessons from director Suraaj. Adithya, a five-year-old boy, takes on the lead role. This film will apparently trace the bond and relationship between a child and a elephant.

Director Rajini was quoted as saying about his film, “Radhakrishna will deal with a small boy and his friendship and the love and affection he showers on an elephant. We brought a trained elephant on board, which is sure to entertain family audiences and children with its loveable antics!” The film was shot extensively inside the dense woods of Kerala, in places like Chalakudy, Kozhikode and Athirapally Falls, apart from other places! The director is very confident that his film will appeal to all sections of the audiences.