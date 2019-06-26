In Com Staff June 26 2019, 9.17 pm June 26 2019, 9.17 pm

This summer has been rather severe in major parts of Tamil Nadu and the lack of rains has caused a major hit on the groundwater level. After the major devastation from the floods of 2015, there haven't been proper rains in Chennai and the city has been reeling from a severe water shortage, for quite some time now. People from both within the city and the outskirts surrounding Chennai have been struggling with lack of not just drinking water but even normal water for their other day-to-day activities. After almost all the lakes that used to supply water to Chennai dried up, the Corporation of Chennai took to drawing water from quarries where some stagnant water was available.

The past couple of days have seen intermittent rains in the city but still, they are not enough to quench the massive water requirements of Chennai. Many top personalities from across the world, including Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have voiced their sympathy for the water situation in Chennai! Now, many top personalities from Kollywood have stressed the efforts taken by the Tamil cinema industry in view of this water shortage. Almost all filmmakers have now stopped using actual water for re-creating rain sequences or flood sequences. They are using special effects for such sequences.