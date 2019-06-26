This summer has been rather severe in major parts of Tamil Nadu and the lack of rains has caused a major hit on the groundwater level. After the major devastation from the floods of 2015, there haven't been proper rains in Chennai and the city has been reeling from a severe water shortage, for quite some time now. People from both within the city and the outskirts surrounding Chennai have been struggling with lack of not just drinking water but even normal water for their other day-to-day activities. After almost all the lakes that used to supply water to Chennai dried up, the Corporation of Chennai took to drawing water from quarries where some stagnant water was available.
The past couple of days have seen intermittent rains in the city but still, they are not enough to quench the massive water requirements of Chennai. Many top personalities from across the world, including Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have voiced their sympathy for the water situation in Chennai! Now, many top personalities from Kollywood have stressed the efforts taken by the Tamil cinema industry in view of this water shortage. Almost all filmmakers have now stopped using actual water for re-creating rain sequences or flood sequences. They are using special effects for such sequences.
Actor Radhakrishnan Parthiban has stated that due to the prevalent water shortage, he has avoided using any such sequences in his upcoming movie Oththa Seruppu Size 7. He also added that earlier he had used a number of Metro Water lorries to re-create rain sequences but has now even stopped using the shower. Other top celebrities like filmmaker Chitra Lakshmanan, noted producer G Dhananjayan and actor Vivekh also support the reduction in usage of water. Vivekh is reported to have said that the water used in such scenes only goes to waste and though rain scenes have their own charm in a movie, it is not prudent to let such precious water be wasted. Following this trend for TV too, the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 have not used water to fill the swimming pool inside the house and have also installed meters to monitor the usage of water and cooking gas in the house. Now, this is something that other language industries could also look into and ensure that a precious natural resource like water is not wasted!