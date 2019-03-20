image
Wednesday, March 20th 2019
English
Radhamohan to direct the Badla Tamil remake starring Trisha

Regional

Producer Dhananjayan and Radhamohan have worked together for Kaatrin Mozhi, a remake of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu.

