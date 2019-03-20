Radhamohan to direct the Badla Tamil remake starring Trisha

Earlier this week, we had reported that Amitabh Bachchan - Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla will be remade in Tamil. Producer Dhananjayan has bagged the remake rights of this suspense thriller and if things go as per plan, the official announcement will be made very soon. We had also told you that Trisha is most likely to reprise Taapsee's role and the makers are in the final stages of discussion. Meanwhile, we have one more interesting update on this remake, and this time, it is about the director.

Ace director Radhamohan will be at the helm for the Tamil remake of Badla. Our source said, "Producer Dhananjayan has a very good equation with Radhamohan and he felt that Radhamohan will be a safe bet to direct this remake. The duo has already worked together in Kaatrin Mozhi, which was the remake of Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu. Kaatrin Mozhi had got good reviews from the audience and the critics also felt that the essence of the film wasn't lost. The film was also a profitable venture for Dhananjayan. So he felt Radhamohan will be the ideal one to direct Badla remake."

Radhamohan who is known for his feel-good emotional dramas such as Mozhi, Abhiyum Naanum, Payanam, and Brindhavanam, will be looking to continue the success streak with the Badla remake as well. If this happens to be true, then this film will mark the director's collaboration with Trisha once again after a gap of 12 years. Radhamohan and Trisha have already worked together in the super hit film, Abhiyum Naanum, which came out in 2007. We will keep you posted about the new additions to this film in the coming days. Stay tuned.