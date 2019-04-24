Radikaa Sarathkumar to share screen space with actor Mohanlal and she is all excited!

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 9.26 pm April 24 2019, 9.26 pm

Ace actress Radikaa Sarathkumar will be playing an important role in Mohanlal's next biggie, titled Ittimani: Made In China. The film was officially launched this morning with a formal pooja and will be directed by debutantes, Jibi and Jojo. Ittimani will be produced by Anthony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. The title look poster of the film was recently released on social media. This will be Radhika's next film in Malayalam after The Gambinos that came out earlier this year.

It should be noted that Radhika recently took a break from her television serial commitments to spend some personal time and focus on her film projects. She was present in the film's launch event that happened in Thrissur. Radhika was seen elated to share screen space with the legendary actor Mohanlal and she looks all excited in the pictures. She tweeted about her feeling and also revealed that Mohanlal told her the film wouldn't have happened if she didn't agree to be a part. The shooting has started in Thrissur and after completing this schedule, the makers will fly to Singapore for the next schedule.

Proud and honoured to share screen space with @Mohanlal in this new film,and more proud when he said “thanks for accepting this movie, cannot do this script without you 🙏🏻🙏🏻humbled sir pic.twitter.com/yj0jAiS1IO — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) April 24, 2019

In one of his recent interviews, director Jojo was reportedly quoted as saying, "It’s a total fun movie that would remind the audience of Lalettan’s yesteryear superhits such as Vellanakalude Naadu, Chithram and Kilukkam." Mohanlal has two massive biggies in his lineup, the historical Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham with director Priyadarshan, and the action comedy film, Big Brother with director Siddique. Both films are in different stages of production.