Raghava Lawrence embroiled in a controversy over his fans celebrating the success of Kanchana 3

Writer-director-actor Raghava Lawrence is on cloud nine after the monstrous opening of his latest horror comedy entertainer Kanchana 3 at the box office all over the world. The film has grossed more than 60 crore worldwide, with the Tamil Nadu gross being around 30 crore. The Chennai city gross of the film is 2.52 crore, and it just brushed aside the other films in running and topped the Easter weekend box office in quite some style.

Lawrence was at the center of a small controversy on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. A video of his fans celebrating the release of Kanchana 3 was released online. One particular over-enthusiastic fan is shown hanging in mid-air with the help of a crane and showering garlands and milk over a cutout of Lawrence. A couple of noted influencers posted this video and it went viral in no time. Many fans commented that such deliberate stunts don’t show the actor and the industry in good light and that such videos shouldn’t be promoted by the concerned people.

Director Naveen (Moodar Koodam) vented it out against this video and posted a couple of heated tweets. He requested Lawrence to not encourage such risky, mindless acts by fans who have a family depending on their existence.

This is self destructing madness @offl_Lawrence master kindly educate ur fans. இப்ப சமீபத்துலதான் ஒரு சாமியார் விழுந்து செத்தான். தொங்குற இந்த முட்டாள நம்பி கண்டிப்பா ஒரு குடும்பம் இருக்கும். Who is responsible for them. @LMKMovieManiac Kindly dont encorage such idiotism https://t.co/nc4qje1OOy — Naveen.M (@NaveenFilmmaker) April 21, 2019

Lawrence responded shortly after and sent a detailed note requesting his fans to not take such risks again and instead shower their love on him by helping poor and needy kids and elders.

This is very important “Note” to my Friends and Fans👇 pic.twitter.com/S7J6J5Tz0k — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) April 21, 2019

The way Kanchana 3 would sustain its run in the weekdays will be keenly noted by industry watchers!